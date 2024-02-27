Chef Abena Kwartemaa, who is on a quest to break the record for the longest cooking hours by an individual, was captured sleeping

This comes after the Ghanaian chef had cooked for over 200 hours as she competed with another Ghanaian chef, Chef Smith, who had cooked for over 600 hours

Many people in the comments pleaded with her to quit the challenge and get enough sleep

Ghanaian Chef Abena Kwartemaa, who followed in the steps of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak and embarked on a Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt, was captured sleeping behind the stove.

Chef Abena Kwartemaa shows signs of extreme tiredness during her GWR cook-a-thon

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Chef Kwartemaa stirred the pot of food and then took a seat that was behind the cooker.

Moments later, the Ghanaian chef was captured seated in a comfortable position with her back leaning backwards, hands folded, and her eyes closed as she remained in that position for a while.

Chef Abena Kwartemaa slept off while the food on the cooker heated up. This comes after the Ghanaian chef had completed over 200 hours of cooking in the GWR attempt.

Below is a video of Chef Abena Kwartemaa during her GWR cook-a-thon attempt.

Reactions to the video of Chef Abena Kwartemaa sleeping during her cook-a-thon

The video got many people laughing hard as they pleaded with her in the comments to quit the challenge and get enough sleep.

tinababy_gh said:

She should go and sleep la. Aah

ambitious_afia said:

The food is burning ooo waaabr3 awww they shd go there n encourage her

mary_gold_o said:

Chale it's the way she's sitting for me man cannot can again

oyooskitchen said:

Sister k) da wai...na you can't kill yourself ...for what? That's why I like the standathon guy....atleast he was truthful to himself. We all can't do everything

tashairis1 said:

Lol...its the background music for me

madam_abenaa said:

Eka Aba fie

yhaa_may said:

someone has done 326 days or so sis keep ur head up wai the battle is not for the weak

Chef Smith surpasses 500-hour mark, Kwaku Manu offers support

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Smith cooked for more than 500 hours in his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Ghanaian actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu went to the venue of the cook-a-thon to offer support to the Ghanaian Chef.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the actor for his gesture.

GH woman falls into deep sleep after 7 hours into her GWR chew-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman, Artiste Maame, nearly gave up her Guinness World Record chew-a-thon attempt when she fell into a deep sleep.

In the video, she dozed off while chewing gum and was later on singing and throwing her hands in the air in the hopes of staying awake.

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments.

