Famous TikTtok star Asantewaa has gone viral on social media as a video of her flaunting her baby bump surfaced

In the video, Asantewaa looked beautiful in a pink gown and the white female photographer was seen straightening the trail of her gown

The video was shared by actress Tracey Boakye on her Instagram page, which got many congratulating her and admiring her beauty

TikTok star Asantewaa took to social media to announce that she and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, are expecting their first child.

A video of her rubbing her belly during a photo shoot has taken over social media and warmed hearts.

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump in video

Seasoned actress Tracey Boakye took to Instagram to share a lovely video of Asantewaa showing off her baby bump in a pink gown.

In the video, the white lady who was the photographer was seen straightening the trail of gown for her pictures to be taken.

Reacting to the video with her official Instagram handle, @_asantewaaaa_, Asantewaa wrote:

Thank u for all behind the scene support and encouragement mama

Below is a video of Asantewaa showing off her baby bump during a photo shoot in the US.

Congratulatory message poured in for Asantewaa

Congratulatory messages filled the comment section of Tracey Boakye's post of Asantewaa showing off her baby bump.

Below are some of the sweet messages to the TikTok star:

official.ajtruth said:

Congratulations dear, As I wish you, I hear my own congratulations on the way ❤️❤️❤️❤️

emefalipsy said:

I tap into this testimony for my sister Becky, I’ll be an aunty soon.Amen Congratulations dearie

t4tinapa said:

The God that shuts the mouth of our accusers ha! Papa Yesu, you are dependable indeed❤️❤️❤️

abenagracelife said:

...and that's how God shows up. Biggest. Whatelse will they say now? You are God alone.

abenahenn said:

Glory be to YAHWEH!! For he is yesterday, today and forever

okgrace111 said:

They that wait upon the Lord congratulations

nanaama_akweter said:

Awwwwwwww @_asantewaaaa_ med) congratulations wati am so ooooo happy for u ahhhh Jesus thank u ooòoo

Source: YEN.com.gh