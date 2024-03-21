Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has predicted a defeat for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential elections

According to the actor, Dr Bawumia can never be president of Ghana once he (Oboy Siki) is alive

Oboy Siki explained that God will ensure that every move by Bawumia and the NPP to 'cheat' in the election will be thwarted

Veteran Kumawood actor, Dada Santo a.k.a. Oboy Siki, has boldly declared that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia can never become president of Ghana.

According to him, the NPP presidential candidate can only become Ghana's leader when he (Oboy Siki) is no longer in this world.

Oboy Siki sees Dr Bawumia losing the 2024 elections Photo source: @mbawumia, @new_kumasi

Source: Instagram

Dr Bawumia will face the NDC's John Mahama, a former president, and other potential candidates like Alan Kyerematen of the Movement For Change in the 2024 presidential elections slated for December 7.

Many supporters are optimistic that Bawumia, who they tout as an economic guru, will win for the NPP to make history as the only party to have three consecutive presidential terms.

But speaking on Kessben TV's Music Plus with Mr Bonez, the controversial actor stressed that as long as he remains alive, there is no pathway for Bawumia to win the 2024 election and become Ghana's president.

"Bawumia will only be president of Ghana when I'm dead. It won't happen while I'm alive. Bawumia can't be the president of Ghana so far as I'm alive," Oboy Siki emphatically stated.

For him, Bawumia could only win by cheating, but God would not make it happen that way.

"Ghanaian elections are all about cheating and God is going to stop that this time around," Oboy Siki declared.

Going further, Oboy Siki indicated that Mahama and the NDC would win the election if they did their homework well because they are the only party posing a credible challenge to Bawumia and the NPP.

"I can't say NDC is coming or not but if they do their homework well, they will win it," he said of the party's prospects.

Oboy Siki celebrates birthday in the cemetery

Meanwhile, Oboy Siki recently caused a stir by marking the attainment of a new age in a cemetery.

A widely circulated video showed the movie personality sporting a ceremonial kente cloth for the occasion.

The footage of the actor sparked a massive buzz from online users who reacted to a post on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh