Alan Kyerematen has promised to make the youth of Ghana a key part of his government if he becomes president of Ghana

He said he would reserve 60% of his ministerial appointment to the youth, aged between 23 to 45

Alan Kyerematen said on 3 News that his cabinet would be full of qualified youths because they are the future of Ghana

Now-independent presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has said he will run a lean government that would be dominated by the youth.

He told 3 News on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, that if he gets the nod to become president of Ghana in the 2024 elections he will consolidate some ministries to drastically reduce his appointments.

"But the commitment that I want to make is that at least 60% of ministerial appointments will be made for young people between the ages of 25 or 23 to 40-45," he promised.

Alan Kyerematen (R) and some youth at the launch of Movement for Change campaign. Source: Facebook/@alankyerematen

Source: Facebook

He added that his cabinet will be full of young people who are the future of the country.

"That is the cabinet that I would like to have. A cabinet dominated by young people. At least 60% of them should be young people," he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh