Reggae musician Blakk Rasta shared his thoughts on Funny Face's mental health crisis and offered solutions to the state which he claimed had failed him

According to Blakk Rasta, Funny Face's driver's license should have been seized and he should have been sent to a psychiatric ward the moment his social media outburst started

He also pleaded with Ghanaians to take their mental health seriously

Reggae musician and media personality Blakk Rasta has weighed in on the recent car accident of comedian Funny Face that put five persons in critical condition.

Funny Face (left) and Blakk Rasta (right) in photos. Image Credit: @hitz1039fm and @blakkrasta

Source: Instagram

Blakk Rasta weighs in on Funny Face's incident

Speaking on 3FM's Urban Blend show, Blakk Rasta said that the country has failed Funny Face and that the state should have ensured that he was mentally fit even after he was discharged from the mental facility before granting him his driver's license.

He stated that the state should have seized his driver's license and admitted him in a mental health facility once his social media outbursts started.

Citing the seasoned comedian as an example, Blakk Rasta advised Ghanaians to take their mental health seriously, adding that the state should take the blame for his recent car accident.

“Our nation has failed the citizenry again. We do not take mental health seriously and it hurts me," Blakk Rasta said.

Blakk Rasta further stated that:

“He had been to a psychiatric hospital a couple of times. Did they recommend that his driver’s license should be taken away? We have failed the little children involved in the accident. We have failed Funny Face himself,” he stated.

Below is a video of the scene of Funny Face's car accident at Kasoa.

Video of Funny Face's 2016 registered sedan surfaces after the accident

YEN.com.gh reported that actor and comedian Funny Face was involved in an accident on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Kakraba junction near Kasoa, which left five people in critical conditions.

A sad video showing the poor state of his Sedan with the registration number GN1134-16 went viral on social media.

Many people prayed for the victims, while others questioned his actions since it was alleged that he was drunk while driving.

Source: YEN.com.gh