Awurama, in a video, flaunted her brand new Mercedes Benz C300, which she acquired through acting and skit-making

The actress, who is a part of Ras Nene crew, could be seen parking the vehicle as she met some team members of Ahodwo TV

In the comments section of the video shared by Ahodwo TV, fans of the actress were happy for her and congratulated her

Popular Ghanaian actress Awurama was seen flaunting her latest acquisition, a sleek Mercedes Benz C300.

Awurama, a key member of the renowned Ras Nene crew, has made a name for herself with her acting skills and interesting skits. Her talent and hard work have not only earned her fame but also tangible rewards, such as her new car.

The video, shared by Ahodwo TV, showed the moment Awurama parked her new vehicle at a car park. She was met by some team members from Ahodwo TV, who met up with her for an interview.

Fans of the actress were quick to flood the comments section of the video with congratulatory messages. Many Ghanaians expressed their happiness for her, noting that she deserved her success.

Netizens congratulate Awurama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ACHEAMPONG OSEI FRANCIS said:

Car is like tomatoes in America and Europe every one can buy but because of bad system in Ghana teacher can’t buy car

Owusu Richmond659 commented:

Is true yesterday I saw her driving that car Around U G C

KAY reacted:

Kyekyeku and shifo started with akabenezar but them no get this type

kwakuahenkora5085 commented:

I'm happy to see you with this car. I know very well your mother will be happy too.

user-jp5ij6wd5q said:

Thank you for interviewing my favorite beautiful actress Awurama wati

