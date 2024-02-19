Ghanaian dancer Afronita has begun to rake in impressive international strides since her trip to the UK

After a historic Britain's Got Talent audition, the dancer has finally hosted her first dance workshop in the UK

Despite her late announcement, scores of dancers showed up to participate in the class

On February 9, Ghanaian dancer and viral sensation Afronita flew out of the country to the UK with her protege, Abigail, from the Talented Kidz fame.

A few days after news of her trip popped up online, the former DWP Academy shared her excitement online after she auditioned for the Britain's Got Talent reality show.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the dancer seemed to have unlocked yet another international milestone with her workshop in the UK.

Afronita flaunts her success in the UK

Afronita's first dance class in the UK came off on Saturday, February 18, 2024, in London. Dancers were charged between 25 and 35 pounds to participate in the workshop.

Despite announcing the class only a few hours before the D-day, Afronita's dance class got off to a successful start with a massive turnout.

The dancer took to social media to express her gratitude towards her participants and apologised for putting out the notice late as Londoners looked forward to the next one.

Netizens react to Afronita's success in London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they hailed Afronita's strides in London.

mrs._tt.ocansey said:

See how the grace of God work on his chosen people. Imagine if Dani has announced this earlier like 2days before the program, it would've been Maaadddd. Congratulations Dani... Your happy face show how content you are

wesleykessegh wrote:

Stargurl for a reason!!!!

championrolie noted:

The excitement on your faceeeePROUDDA YOU !

afuaasantewaasingathon remarked:

Yesssss it’s the music for me let every bit of this but I must try this dance because eeeyi

endurancegrand exclaimed:

They will feel more

Afronita breaks the silence on her BGT audition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Afronita's explosive Britain's Got Talent audition with her protege, Abigail.

The Ghanaian choreographer couldn't hide her excitement as she talked about her historic feat of becoming the first Ghanaian dancer ever to audition at the enviable talent show.

