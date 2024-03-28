Akuapem Poloo, in a video, smashed musician Theo Vesachi's Mercedez Benz with a hammer after a misunderstanding

The video, which has been circulation on social media, showed an angry Akuapem Poloo smashing the vehicle's windscreen

The video has sparked reactions from Ghanaians as some folks questioned Poloo's actions while others felt the entire thing was staged for clout

Controversial Ghanaian actress and social media sensation Akuapem Poloo has been captured in a video circulating on social media wielding a hammer and smashing the windscreen of musician Theo Vesachi’s Mercedes Benz.

Akuapem Poloo and Theo Vesachi arguing Photo Source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The incident, which reportedly occurred after a misunderstanding between the two, has sparked reactions from Ghanaians.

The video showed an angry Poloo, real name Rosemond Brown, taking out her frustrations on the luxury vehicle. The sight of the actress, who recently converted to Islam, in such a state of anger has left many social media users in disbelief.

The incident has ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens, with some questioning Poloo's actions. Many have expressed their disappointment, arguing that no matter the level of misunderstanding, resorting to such violent behaviour was uncalled for.

However, not everyone is convinced about the authenticity of the incident. A section of social media users believes the entire episode might have been staged. They argue that the incident is a mere publicity stunt, orchestrated to gain more clout and keep the celebrities in the limelight.

Akuapem Poloo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Cosmotech_Solutions said:

All be because windscreen is cheap to replace . Settings

Ghana Democracy reacted:

Ah l tot them say Akuapem poloo is Muslim oooo doing fasting or???

I’m single said:

Wait oo.. so we hv guys who love dis akuapem poloo , Abena korkor, moesha , Hajia bintu n efya odo den kind girls?

Yvonne Nelson attacks Nana Addo

In another story, actress Yvonne Nelson called out President Akufo-Addo and the leaders of the country for being wicked as she shared her thoughts on the viral video of the babies in NICU at risk of dying over dumsor at the Tema General Hospital.

She said she was lost for words as she questioned the president about how he is able to sleep at night, considering the poor infrastructure in the country.

Her statement sparked debate on social media as many shared their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh