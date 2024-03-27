Actress Yvonne Nelson called out President Akufo-Addo and the leaders of the country for being wicked as she shared her thoughts on the viral video of the babies in NICU at risk of dying over dumsor at the Tema General Hospital

She said she was lost for words as she questioned the president about how he is able to sleep at night, considering the poor infrastructure in the country

Her statement sparked debate on social media as many shared their views

Actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson expressed her displeasure at the incumbent government over the viral video from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Tema General Hospital during dumsor.

In the video, a nurse talked about babies at risk of losing their lives due to a power cut at the facility.

Yvonne Nelson reacts to viral Tema General Hospital video

Reacting to the viral video from the Tema General Hospital, Yvonne Nelson was lost for words to describe the situation. She called the leaders of the country wicked.

In her own words, she said:

I don’t even know what to type. Our Leaders are WICKED.

The seasoned actress called out President Akufo-Addo and questioned how he sleeps at night, considering the poor infrastructure in the country. She wrote on X saying:

@NAkufoAddo how do you sleep at night? 8 years of lies. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP

Below is the post that Yvonne Nelson made addressing the dumsor situation at the Tema General Hospital.

Reactions as Yvonne Nelson charges at `Akufo-Addo

Below are reactions to Yvonne Nelson's statement:

@Dlaryea7 said:

Africa must be used for farming. Nothing works here except lies and Drama

@yaw_preach said:

So u want to tell me a whole big hospital like this doesn’t have a plant, even in your house u have plant or gen let’s keep blaming the president we should direct our anger on the management of the hospital, not the president, madam l no all.

@nkingg07 said:

Expressing frustrations on Twitter alone may not suffice! Remember when you organized a vigil against the power outages during Mahama's administration? What's hindering you from taking similar action now?

@king_renfred said:

the hospital management can't get a power plant. Should we shout at the government all the time. I get that the light outs thing is a menace. But those managing these hospitals should stop throwing pity comments at us and fix the issue. Buy a plant for your sensitive areas

@1Pappy3 said:

So what are the leaders telling the future generation newly born and yet unborn if this is their initial experience of the country they’re born into… #DUMSORMUSTSTOP

