Africa Facts Zone shared photos of Osebo on its X page and hailed him as Ghana's fashionista, attracting funny reactions from folks from other countries

In the photos shared by the international platform, Osebo was boldly rocking skirts with a shirt, and his peculiar fashion sense got netizens teasing Ghanaians

The fashion icon has become popular in Ghana because of his peculiar fashion choices

Africa Facts Zone, a popular international platform, shared photos of Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo on its X page. The post quickly went viral, sparking reactions from netizens from other African countries.

Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman. Photo Source: Osebo The Zaraman

Osebo, who is popular for his unique and bold fashion choices, was hailed as Ghana’s fashionista by the platform. The photos showcased Osebo confidently rocking skirts paired with shirts, a style that is not commonly seen in men’s fashion. His unique approach to fashion has made him very popular in Ghana.

However, Osebo’s peculiar fashion sense has also led to some humorous reactions. Netizens from various countries took to the comments section of the post to tease Ghanaians, trading light-hearted banter.

Osebo sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ellyserwaaa said:

He’s Nigerian. He’s called Chinedu Emeka. We don’t know him. We beg

Chelseaside2 said:

How mid is Ghana to have such person as a fashionista? Imagine the kind of fashion he put out there

annieoma3 commented:

If this is a fashionista in Ghana imagine those that are not

gideonjunior_ also said:

So this is Ghana best dressed in their Country

chineduokoli_ said:

Tomorrow Ghanaians go start dey compare themselves to us. Even the dressing, dem no sabi. Check our Bobrisky na

yrnrgee00 commented:

He’s the epitome of fashion in his hometown, someone’s baba daddy.

Sarkodie gets bashed

In another story, Sarkodie has come under fire on social media for not adding his voice to the current dumsor and economic crises in the country.

The rapper was very vocal about the power outages and hardship in the country back in 2014 when John Mahama was in power.

Sarkodie has, however, been tight-lipped about the current situation in the country, causing several Ghanaians to bash him and call him a hypocrite.

