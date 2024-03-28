Macho Rapper, in an interview with Hitz FM, opened up about his career struggles, mentioning that he needed help

The rapper mentioned that most of the artistes he started his career with have gone far ahead of him in terms of success

According to him, he is unable to reach Sarkodie and the other musicians he started music with for features

Ghanaian musician Macho Rapper, in a recent interview with Hitz FM, discussed the challenges he has faced in his career. The rapper expressed his need for support, highlighting the disparity between his career trajectory and that of his peers.

Macho Rapper began his career with several other artists who have since achieved significant success. He noted that many of these artists, including the renowned Sarkodie, have advanced far beyond him. This realization has been a source of struggle for the rapper, who feels left behind in the race to the top.

The rapper also revealed his difficulties in reaching out to Sarkodie and other musicians he started with for collaborations. These features, which are often a significant boost for artistes, have been elusive for Macho Rapper. He said that with Sarkodie in particular, he has sent out multiple requests to the rapper's team.

He clarified, however, that he was not peeved about being unable to reach them because he understood that they were busy.

Kennyyyyyyyyyyyy said:

Put me on how? As in he wan still do music? As in rap? Ah Macho! Hmm

Medɔ mmaa na me mpɛ mmaa commented:

m3bob) wo m3keka wo....Herrr Macho Rapper

Amedama said:

I remember the days at conference center.chaley people Taya ooo.It is well

