Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has grabbed his first award for 2022 with a song from his collaboration with Beyoncé

Their Already song which was released in 2019 is still gaining attention worldwide and it won the Best Collaboration at the 2022 Annual Urban Music Awards

Shatta Wale's fans are thrilled to know that he is being acknowledged as the song keeps making waves three years after its release

Ghanaian music star, Shatta Wale, has won his first award in 2022 as his Already song with singer Beyonce has been adjudged the Best Collaboration song at the annual Urban Music Awards (UMA) 2022.

They have won in the 18th edition of the award scheme as announced and seen by YEN.com.gh on the official Twitter handle of UMA.

Shatta Wale and Beyoncé released the Already song in 2019 when she featured him on her Lion King Album.

The Album had musicians from other parts of the world, such as Wizkid, and Yemi Alade, featured.

Fans celebrate Shatta Wale and Beyoncé’s win.

The announcement by UMA has got fans praising Shatta Wale for his win.

Chada, for instance, called Shatta Wale the Greatest of All times:

Clottey F also wrote that Shatta Wale is the best thing that ever happened to Ghana music:

Parminas congratulated the duo:

Walawhy believes it is all God’s plans for the two musicians:

Shatta Wale shows appreciation after featuring in Beyoncé’s Already song

After making headlines as the first Ghanaian to sing with Beyoncé, Shatta Wale showed massive appreciation to Beyoncé for featuring him in her album.

The Taking Over hitmaker took to his social media handles to post a photo of himself and the American singer and expressed his thanks for giving him a chance to showcase his talent.

The Already music video by Beyoncé and Shatta Wale was released more than one year after the song was released by the American singer.

As reported by YEN.com.gh at the time, Beyoncé curated two albums featuring international artistes for the Lion King movie that are called Spirit and The Gift.

What is Urban Music Awards?

The annual Urban Music Awards (UMA), is rated as the number one premiere of R&B, HipHop, Soul and Dance Music awards ceremony in the world.

The UMA ceremony is held annually in the USA, UK, France, Caribbean, and Japan, and information sighted by YEN.com.gh on its official website says the UMA has plans to expand to Asia, Dubai and Africa soon.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale as in the news recently when talented young Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Switch, mimicked him in a video published by YEN.com.gh.

