Music star Kuami Eugene is well on his way to recovery after his near-fatal accident almost two weeks ago.

The Monica hitmaker gave fans their first glimpse of his recovery progress in his latest post on social media.

On March 18, reports emerged online that Kuami Eugene had crashed his Range Rover Velar in an accident on the N1 Highway.

An eyewitness at the accident scene indicated that he had suffered a broken arm with blood all over him and was rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.

The news of his accident got many of the singer's admirers agitated about his condition.

To calm fans down, he posted photos from his hospital bed, showing himself in an arm cast, surrounded by organs, musical instruments, and loved ones praying by his side.

The image portrays Kuami Eugene looking well and on the mend, much to the relief of his legion of fans.

He appears to have wasted no time channelling his energy through music, as instruments can be seen nearby on the hospital bed.

"I want to say thank you to God, My family, staff of UGMC and all of you for your prayers, your positive thoughts and your acts of kindness. The support and love that I received have been breathtaking and beyond my expectations," he said.

Kuami Eugene's recovery excites fans

The photos shared minutes ago on Eugene's social media pages have already been flooded with an outpouring of well-wishes and prayers from well-wishers "lifting the name of God" for his healing.

akuapem_poloo said:

Thank God for life I was soo worried aww bro it’s well okay you are blessed paa Allah loves you speedy recovery

efya_nokturnal said:

God is good we are grateful to him ❤️❤️❤️

fameye_music said:

Blessings

gloriaosarfo said:

God is the Ultimate Almighty God ‼️ Thank You ♥️

UGMC suspends doctor over Kuami Eugene's accident

Meanwhile, a doctor at UGMC has been suspended a doctor for unethical behaviour relating to Kuami Eugene's accident.

She shared a public health update on Kuami Eugene without his consent following his car accident on March 17, 2024.

The doctor, Amina Haarun, apologised for her conduct and disclosed her suspension from work.

