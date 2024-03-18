Celebrated Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene was involved in a near-fatal car accident in his Range Rover Sunday night at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzowulu traffic light in Accra

According to an eyewitness, the singer was rushed to the University Of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment and suffered a broken arm with blood all over

The unfortunate news got many people emotional as they prayed for his survival and recovery

An eyewitness recounted the near-fatal car accident that Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene was involved in on the night of Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Details of Kuami Eugene's car accident

According to an eyewitness who was at the scene of the car accident, he mentioned that Kuami Eugene was severely injured and was rushed to the University Of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.

The eyewitness added that the Monica crooner got a broken arm and blood all over him when he was safely taken out of his Range Rover after it collided with a tipper truck.

The near-fatal accident occurred at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzowulu traffic light in Accra.

The celebrated singer was driving his Range Rover Velar with registration number GC- 220-21, which he received in 2021 from the founder of Angel Group, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Below is a video of an eyewitness recounting the car accident Kuami Eugene was involved in.

Reactions as Kuami Eugene is involved in a near-fatal car accident

Below are the reactions of fans of Kuami Eugene and sympathisers after hearing the sad news of the singer's car accident:

kobby.kyei said:

When you’re driving at night and you see the number of broke long vehicles on our highways with no warning ⚠️ signs it’s crazy! Oh mmm

gloriaosarfo said:

Jesus Christ MERCY LORD

nanarofakissi said:

No street lights. These big trucks mostly don’t have tail lights working. Oman Ghana!!!!

barima_acheampong said:

Quite unfortunate we pray and hope he gets recovered.....but on a serious note these celebrities should learn to make their posts more sensible campaigning for societal development and safety than promoting video clips with ladies exposing themselves, flaunting money etc....

angelaezire said:

All these tipper trucks should not be parked on the shoulders of the road

mustapha_koji said:

He's fine but he has a broken arm and blood all over him, what kinda fine is that

phina_darponzy said:

We thank he just injured ,get well soon

Below is another video from the accident scene.

