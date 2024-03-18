Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has been involved in a serious car accident

Footage of his wrangled Range Rover Velar was spotted online on March 18, 2024

It is unclear where the accident happened, but multiple reports say the artiste is in good condition

Ghanaian singer and EMPIRE signee Kuami Eugene has crashed his Range Rover Velar in a ghastly motor accident.

The Ghanaian recently sold out his show in London and is planning to shut down Italy on April 20 with a venue already announced.

According to a Modern Ghana reporter, the accident happened in Achimota, Accra, with Kuami Eugene in the driver's seat.

Kuami Eugene's accident

In 2021, the 27-year-old artiste, received his brand new Range Rover Velar as a gift from Angel Group of Companies CEO Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Kuami Eugene, known in private circles as Eugene Kwame Marfo, is believed to have crashed the car into a tipper truck in the late hours of Sunday, March 17.

Unconfirmed reports said the young singer is in great condition despite the severe damage to his car during the accident.

The reports also said it happened around 11:30pm on Sunday, and an editor from Modern Ghana who was at the scene rushed to the singer's rescue.

"He arranged for a vehicle to convey him together with one person (a male) onboard to UGMC hospital."

He had broken his wrist and sustained a deep cut on his right hand, the report from the accident scene added.

Kuami Eugene's fans react to the unfortunate news

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kuami Eugene's accident.

Naatsotsoo Manison said:

Lord have mercy ooo.

Gabriel Gabby Mills wrote:

God deliver him from premature death amen

skirches8 added:

He likes speeding and careless driving. I remember I met him at mile 7 driving his Camaro very bad

Kuami Eugene performs with Jupitar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singers Kuami Eugene and Jupitar thrilled patrons of the Mood Bar in Accra.

The Ghanaians left many patrons wanting more after they performed their hit collaboration song, Eternity.

