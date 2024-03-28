Kojo Forex, in a video, proudly recorded his beautiful wife as she served him a hearty lunch of stir-fried noodles, plantain and eggs

The successful forex trader and the pretty lady got married in 2022, and they often flaunt their love on social media

In the comments section of the video, followers of Kojo Forex admired how beautiful his lady was and envied his lifestyle

Popular Forex trader Kojo Forex, in a video that he shared on his TikTok page, showed his stunning-looking wife serving him a tasty lunch of stir-fried noodles, plantain, and eggs.

Kojo Forex and his wife Photo Source: forex.africa

Source: TikTok

Kojo, who tied the knot with his beautiful wife in 2022, has never been shy about expressing his love for her. The couple’s love affair is a regular feature on their social media pages, much to the delight of their followers.

Kojo, visibly proud and appreciative of his pretty wife, recorded the cute moment, and his admiration for his wife was evident.

The video has since attracted a lot of attention, with Ghanaians reacting in the comments. Many admired Kojo’s wife, complimenting her beauty and grace. Others expressed their envy of Kojo’s lifestyle, successful career, beautiful wife, delicious food, and evident happiness.

Kojo Forex sparks envy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

hlovermakafui said:

She's becoming more beautiful each day

Obrempong asked:

where can I find these kinda women ☺️

Duke commented:

People who grew up in violent homes think she’s being mistreated

treme said:

Nahhhh I will take my time and pick my wife what see beauty Jesus

G A Y A 237 commented:

If you don’t have money never you dream of experiencing this lifestyle

Stonebwoy and wife

In another story, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Dr Louisa took to social media to share some loved-up photos with her husband to mark the grand occasion.

The photos shared by Dr Louisa were accompanied by a lovely caption in which she prayed to God for an everlasting and fruitful marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh