In excitement, Abeiku put the painting on display and announced to listeners of Okay FM that he would not be sending the explicit painting home; however, he would be giving it away

The video got many people wondering why amongst all the paintings Sharon painted, he decided to opt for that one

Media personality Abeiku Santana supported Guinness World Record paint-a-thon star Sharon Dede Padi by buying one of her paintings from her record-breaking attempt.

This comes after she appeared on Okay FM for an interview with the media personality on March 28, 2024.

Abeiku Santana bought GWR star Sharon Dede Padi's painting for GH¢4k

In the video Abeiku Santana shared, he held the painting in the air as he announced to the listeners of Okay FM that he had bought a painting of Sharon Dede Padi, who recently completed her Guinness World Record paint-a-thon attempt.

The media personality elatedly announced that he had bought the bum painting for GH¢4k and that, due to its explicit nature, he would not be sending it home.

He disclosed that he would be giving it out to a friend who loves art. In the caption of the post, Abeiku wrote:

I’ve purchased one of Sharon Dede Padi’s beautiful paintings done at her #GuinnessWorldRecordAttempt for longest painting marathon #paintathon

Below is a video showing a snippet of the interview of Sharon Dede Padi's interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.

Reactions to the video of Abeiku Santana buying a painting for GH¢4k

Many people in the comment section asked Abeiku Santana why he opted for this particular painting among all the other paintings Sharon Dede Padi painted at her record-breaking attempt.

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians:

