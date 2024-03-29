39/40 has stated that he does not envy his friend and colleague actor Kyekyeku for owning a car, adding that his time was bound to come

Kyekyeku recently bought his first vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, from the proceeds of his acting career

39/40 said that his finances were not at the level where he could own his vehicle but stated that with the help of God, he would eventually get there

Famous actor 39/40, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, expressed his contentment with his progress in life so far and showed no signs of envy towards his colleague Kyekyeku, who recently purchased a car.

Kyekyeku recently made headlines when he bought his first vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, from the earnings of his acting career. 39/40, who is a close friend of the actor, says he does not envy his brother but is rather happy for him.

39/40 further highlighted his financial standing as he spoke on the topic, stating that he was not at a level where he could own a vehicle because purchasing a car was not an easy task. However, he said that he believes God has big plans for him, which would eventually help him get to that level.

This statement from 39/40 impressed many people who praised his character and humility. Fans of the actor said they wished he would also own a vehicle one day.

Ghanaians praise 39/40

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user-mj7tn2hu5o said:

In fact this guy is very humble too much may God touch someone heart to buy a for 39 in the name of jesus

donsaturn605 commented:

39 is a humble guy I knew this since I started watching their videos

ibrahimtanko4365 said:

This guy is very intelligent paaa I really like his personality

Awurama buys vehicle

In a similar story, Awurama, in a video, flaunted her brand new Mercedes Benz C300, which she acquired through acting and skit-making.

The actress, who is a part of the Ras Nene crew, could be seen parking the vehicle when she met some team members of Ahodwo TV.

In the video's comments section shared by Ahodwo TV, fans of the actress were happy for her and congratulated her.

