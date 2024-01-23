Actor Kyekyeku purchased his first car in 2023, and he has described the year as a remarkable one for him

The YEN Entertainment Awards reigning Comedian of the Year lamented about the high import duties he paid at the port

In the interview, Kyekyeku also talked about the upcoming premiere of his first self-produced movie

Popular Ghanaian comic actor and YouTuber, Kyekyeku, has recently shared his excitement about purchasing his first car in 2023.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the actor expressed his joy and thankfulness to God for the achievement, describing 2023 as a remarkable year for him.

However, Kyekyeku did not shy away from addressing the hurdles he faced when it came to the duty charges associated with bringing the car into the country.

The 2023 YEN Entertainment Awards Comedian of the Year lamented over the high duty fees imposed at Ghana's harbour, stating that in some cases, the duty costs exceed the actual price of the car.

Refusing to give more details about the car, he highlighted the irony of collecting substantial sums of money at the harbours while Ghana still faces challenges.

Kyekyekus' new movie premiere

Moving away from his car, Kyekyeku revealed that his first-ever self-produced movie will be premiered on March 6, 2024.

According to him, the movie, which features Kalsoume Sinare, Dr Likee (Ras Nene), Papa Kumasi, Shiifo, and many other stars, will be premiered at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

He explained that even though he was the one producing the movie, it was still under the stables of Dr Likee, who had recently prayed for Kyekyeku's success.

Watch the interview below:

Kyekeyeku tells Delay why he's single

Meanwhile, Kyekyeku, in an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, shared the reason why he was single and without a woman.

The young actor revealed that he does not get the attention of the ladies because he is too scared to approach and talk to women.

Kyekyeku also added that one of the reasons he was single was because of the tedious nature of his job as an actor.

