Naana Donkor Arthur's twin daughters, in a video, looked adorable in their Lacrosse outfit after a training session

The young ladies were captured on camera by their dad, who asked them about their experience with the sport and they said they loved it

The beautiful girls warmed hearts as the video was shared on the twin's Facebook page, and in the comments section, many people admired them

Social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur's twin daughters Panyin and Kakra, in a heartwarming video, looked adorable in their Lacrosse outfits. The young ladies had just finished a training session and they had radiant smiles across their faces.

The video, captured by their proud father, Daddy Joe, showed the girls talking about their experience with Lacrosse. When asked about their experience, the twins said they loved the sports and felt it had good prospects.

The video was shared on the twins’ Facebook page, and many Ghanaians could not get over how adorable they were.

The comments section of the post was filled with admiration for the twins. They were not the only ones that got praise. Their mother, NDA, also won the admiration of netizens, who felt she was blessed to have beautiful children. They also pointed out how well brought up the twins were.

NDA's daughters win hearts on the internet

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bryant Selassie said:

This is what we call identical, I love them. anytime I do good to someone they bless me with twins and I don't know why

Nana Ama Serwaa commented:

One thing I know about America is that,if you are not smart(Intelligent)you will never be accepted to do sports.This means these kids are smart in class.good job ladies.

AB Dallah said:

I love to hear them talk all time their voice ♥️

NDA's kids and their dad

In a similar story, Daddy Joe, the husband of social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, in a video, flaunted his adorable twin daughters.

In the video, the proud dad happily walked in between his adorable girls, holding them tightly as they happily jammed to King Promise's Terminator.

The adorable video warmed the hearts of social media users who expressed admiration for the loving father.

