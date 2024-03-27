A video showing a Ghanaian lady's pregnancy transformation has got people talking on social media

The lady admitted that the pregnancy had humbled her as she now looked different

Many people who commented on the video remarked that the lady was still beautiful

A young Ghanaian lady is trending after taking to social media to announce that she is pregnant.

In a post, the young lady,@amacarr1, shared photos and short clips to show her massive physical transformation after a few months of pregnancy.

The photos and shorts clip of herself before the pregnancy captured her looking very pretty and slim.

The recent ones, which depict her current reality, showed that she had gained weight, which is expected of a pregnant woman.

Her face, however, looked different due to her nose and lips, which surprisingly had become big.

The video, which highlights the transformation ladies undergo as a result of pregnancy has raked in over 10000 likes and 150 comments with the caption:

"Pregnancy no gree for me. it humbled me well well"

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section shared varied opinions on the lady's pregnancy transformation with some saying she still looks beautiful regardless of the physical changes.

Workout Baddies replied:

I'm not ready

Haileylit commented:

literally gorgeous in both

A stated:

You still look beautiful regardless. You just didn’t put makeup, that’s the only difference. But you are still beautiful, both versions!:)

Desiree wrote:

Why does our nose part like the Red Sea? It’s not fair

Lamisi Asamoah added:

You still fine my lady. The one i saw yesterday was horror.

Katie Nicole added:

you are beautiful you'll be back after doing God's work

