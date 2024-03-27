Pretty Ghanaian Lady Flaunts Transformation After Getting Pregnant, Peeps React
- A video showing a Ghanaian lady's pregnancy transformation has got people talking on social media
- The lady admitted that the pregnancy had humbled her as she now looked different
- Many people who commented on the video remarked that the lady was still beautiful
A young Ghanaian lady is trending after taking to social media to announce that she is pregnant.
In a post, the young lady,@amacarr1, shared photos and short clips to show her massive physical transformation after a few months of pregnancy.
The photos and shorts clip of herself before the pregnancy captured her looking very pretty and slim.
The recent ones, which depict her current reality, showed that she had gained weight, which is expected of a pregnant woman.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Her face, however, looked different due to her nose and lips, which surprisingly had become big.
The video, which highlights the transformation ladies undergo as a result of pregnancy has raked in over 10000 likes and 150 comments with the caption:
"Pregnancy no gree for me. it humbled me well well"
Watch the video below
Netizens react to the video
Social media users who thronged the video's comments section shared varied opinions on the lady's pregnancy transformation with some saying she still looks beautiful regardless of the physical changes.
Workout Baddies replied:
I'm not ready
literally gorgeous in both
You still look beautiful regardless. You just didn’t put makeup, that’s the only difference. But you are still beautiful, both versions!:)
Desiree wrote:
Why does our nose part like the Red Sea? It’s not fair
Lamisi Asamoah added:
You still fine my lady. The one i saw yesterday was horror.
Taste of Sin: Ghanaian actress shed tears after a movie she starred in with Jackie Appiah goes on Netflix
Katie Nicole added:
you are beautiful you'll be back after doing God's work
Lady opens up on how she became pregnant
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady posted a funny video about getting pregnant for her husband.
In the video, the young lady showed off her baby bump and the pregnancy scan result, telling people how she was put in the family way.
She said she was tired one day when she returned and asked her man for a special touch.
The special touch has now resulted in them having a baby.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh