United Showbiz host MzGee has celebrated her 39th birthday with donations

MzGee fed hundreds on the streets and donated many items to different orphanages

The UTV presenter shared photos of the celebration on her Instagram page

Renowned media personality and host of UTV's United Showbiz show, MzGee, known in private life as Mrs Gloria Akpene Acquah, turned 39 years old on Monday, April 1, 2024.

In a heartwarming display of generosity and community spirit, she celebrated her 39th birthday by giving back to those in need.

MzGee and her team embarked on a mission to spread joy and kindness through philanthropic endeavours.

MzGee celebrated her birthday with street donations Photo source: @mzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee donates to the streets and orphanages

Taking to social media, the stylish host shared the details of her birthday initiative, which included visits and donations to three different orphanages across the city.

MzGee's donations comprised various essential items, ranging from branded exercise books to staples such as rice, corn, gari, sugar, and biscuits. Additionally, she provided water, drinks, detergent, toiletries, tomato purée, canned fish, candies, and evaporated milk, ensuring the orphanages' various needs were addressed.

Her act of kindness did not stop there. MzGee and her dedicated team also organized a street feeding drive targeting hawkers living on the streets of Accra. They visited areas such as Okponglo, Shiashie, and Dzorwulu traffic lights, where they generously provided food to a hundred hawkers.

She shared some images with the caption:

To mark my 39th birthday, I visited and donated about 18 different items including branded exercise books, rice, corn, gari, sugar, biscuits, water, drinks, detergent, toiletries, tomato purée, tin fish, candies, evaporated milk etc to 3 different orphanages after which my team and I embarked on a street feeding drive. We fed a 100 hawkers at Okponglo, Shiashie and Dzorwulu traffic light.

She later shared another set of photos, saying:

"2nd place of visit as part of the 3 orphanages visited to celebrate my 39th birthday was the Motherly Love Orphanage in Kwabenya, Accra.

"These beautiful youngies sang and prayed for me as I donated 18 different items including branded exercise books, rice, corn, gari, sugar, biscuits, water, drinks, detergent, toiletries, tomato purée, tin fish, candies, evaporated milk etc to them.

MzGee's selfless act has been widely praised by her fans and followers, who have commended her for using her platform and influence to inspire positive change and uplift those in need.

MzGee celebrates one year as United Showbiz host

Meanwhile, MzGee recently marked her first anniversary as host of United Showbiz.

MzGee took over from actress Nana Ama McBrown, who hosted the show for almost three years before leaving for Onua TV.

Many people congratulated MzGee as they talked about how she handled the show well and made it entertaining.

Source: YEN.com.gh