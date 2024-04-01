United Showbiz host MzGee is trending on Instagram with her beautiful birthday photos

The style influencer wore two gorgeous lace gowns and elegant hairstyles to match her classy outfits

Some female celebrities and beauty queens have commented on MzGee's lovely birthday photos

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, celebrates her birthday in style.

The TV host looked breathtaking in two stunning lace gowns styled by Akosua Vee for her birthday photoshoot.

MzGee slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iammzgee

MzGee looks regal in a beaded gown for her birthday photoshoot

United Showbiz host MzGee looked exquisite in a blue beaded gown designed with colourful floral lace for her birthday photoshoot.

She wore a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

MzGee accessorised her look with diamond drop earrings that matched her fashionable rings.

MzGee looks heavenly in a thigh-high gown for her birthday shoot

Award-winning TV host MzGee flaunted her smooth skin as she slayed in a short-sleeved glittering lace gown for her birthday photoshoot.

She looked stunning in a long curly hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup with bold red lipstick and two-tone eyeshadows.

Some social media users commented on MzGee's birthday photos

Drhannahlisa stated:

Happy birthday dear @iammzgee . Keep soaring and being amazing

Emefamamaga stated:

Annnndddd alllllll the Roses! Happy birthday mamaga!

ekb_makeover_and_hair stated:

Blessed birthday to you love… I pray that a year by this time you won’t be celebrating your birthday alone.. enjoy

komla_adom stated:

Happy birthday,y Amenorvi. April borns are super ❤❤

Nanaadjoaaboagyewaa stated:

Happy birthday beautiful mamaga❤️.... God bless you

Flavaflavswife stated:

Happy Birthday Odo! Have a great great great day ❤❤❤ you’re so loved and so blessed !

kojo_soboh stated:

Happy birthday Mz Gee. Have a blessed new age

Akosuashirley stated:

Happiest of birthdays beautiful!!!’ God bless you beyond your wildest dreams

Abrantiethegentleman stated:

Happy birthday MzGee Have a blessed day

Theyawofosu stated:

Happy Birthday, MzGee

Source: YEN.com.gh