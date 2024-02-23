Media personality MzGee is set to mark her one-year anniversary as host of UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, February 24, 2024

The anniversary comes after MzGee took over from actress Nana Ama McBrown who hosted the show for almost three years before leaving for Onua TV

Many people congratulated MzGee as they talked about her handling the show well and making it very entertaining

Media personality MzGee is set to celebrate her one-year anniversary as host of UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The celebration comes after she took over from actress Nana Ama McBrown in 2023 when she moved to Onua TV to start her own show, Onua Showtime.

MzGee and Fadda Dickson in photos. Image Credit: @iammzgee and @faddick

Source: Instagram

MzGee to celebrate one year as host of United Showbiz

UTV Ghana and the General Manager of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson, announced that MzGee will be marking one year at the prestigious media house as as host of one of the most watched entertainment shows in Ghana, United Showbiz.

The one-year celebration is set to be packed with fun activities and interesting panel discussions of trendy topics.

Reverend Abraham Lamptey, Prophet Kofi Oduro, Noble Nketia, Cindy Thompson, Rama Antwi, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro and Perez are set to grace the show.

Others include media personality Abeiku Santana, musician Kwame A Plus, Arnold, MC Yaa Yeboah, Whitney and Mr Logic as also set to grace the show.

Below is a flier announcing the one-year anniversary celebration of MzGee on United Showbiz.

Below is the flier showing the guests for the one-year anniversary celebration of MzGee on United Showbiz.

Congratulatory messages pour in for MzGee

Many Ghanaians and fans of UTV's United Showbiz talked about MzGee's growth on the show while congratulating her for hosting the show for a year.

Below are sweet messages from fans:

maame_ama_agyeman said:

Congratulations Sis, you have done well a year in retrospective. Akosua Vee is also doing amazing with as your stylist with regards to fashion. Keep it up ❤️❤️❤️

akosuaeyimpa2021 said:

Woooow Mz Gee has really done well l must say though Der are touch up on but still she can do it. Congratulations Dear❤️❤️❤️

vydarl said:

Congratulations to the host of the best show❤️❤️❤️❤️

bknimako said:

We are more proud of her. she is just awesome.

vict.oriaowusu said:

Contact love ❤️❤️ more chapters to go in Jesus name Amen

Habibi Queen: MzGee looks regal, like a Muslim bride in a black dress and turban

YEN.com.gh reported that United Showbiz host MzGee has left Ghanaians stunned with her black long-sleeve outfit on the entertainment show.

The gorgeous television personality looked stunning, like a Muslim woman at a red carpet event.

Some social media users have commended the style icon for her creativity regarding her outfit choices.

Source: YEN.com.gh