Top-tier artistes Wendy Shay and King Promise delivered electrifying performances at the 2024 Dunfest music event

The two acclaimed musicians left the crowd captivated with their popular songs at the Association International School on Saturday, April 6

Videos of their captivating performances have emerged on social media and received massive views from netizens

Ghanaian singers Wendy Shay and King Promise captivated the crowd when they ascended the stage to thrill fans at this year's Dunkfest music concert at the Association International School.

With her vocal prowess, energy, style, and remarkable talent, Wendy Shay thrilled hearts with her popular songs.

Wendy Shay and King Promise thrill fans at 2024 Dunfest music event. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

Apart from her bangers, the singer spiced up her stage craft with dance moves, whining her waist and body to each beat of her songs.

King Promise equally threw the crowd into a frenzy when he mounted the event stage and took over the mic to delight attendees. The singer delivered back-to-back hit jams, giving fans an unforgettable experience. His performance was nothing short of excellence.

Wendy Shay and King Promise made delighted fans with their impressive craft, effortlessly getting them to sing along.

YEN.com.gh has spotted videos of their performances on social media, notably Instagram.

King Promise delights the crowd at Dunkfest 2024. His impressive performance, belting out hit after hit, left fans spellbound. The singer gave the crowd their time's worth.

Wendy Shay brought the house down at this year's Dunkfest event, moving fans with her energy-filled performance. The acclaimed singer delivered back-to-back hit songs, leaving the audience craving more. Her stage presence and infectious energy effortlessly commanded the crowd's attention at the music event.

