Ghanaian songbird, Gyakie, has released her much anticipated single, December. The release, which took place on Friday, March 5, 2024, has ignited excitement among her die hard fans and followers.

Prior to the official release, Gyakie teased her fans with snippets of December on her social media pages. This increased anticipation for the song massively, and now that the song has finally dropped, fans have dropped very positive reviews about it.

Fans of the singer have expressed their admiration for December on various social media platforms. Many Ghanaians were impressed with Gyakie's melody and powerful vocal performance.

Before the official release, snippets of the song made waves on TikTok, and fans made videos of it. The song is expected to be a huge commercial success now that it is officially out.

Gyakie excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MaameAmaAdoma said:

Black Sherif just dropped “Shut Up” Gyakie just dropped “December” This is massive for Ghana music. ❤️

SweetKpakpo_ commented:

#December by @Gyakie_ on repeat since 12. This is so beautiful ❤️

Lucky_Mahloane said:

So happy that #December is finally out. You did the most with that song #Gyakie

GodfredAdika said:

I just dey feel gyakie la…this girl is just something else.very simplei love u gyakie❤️

FRIMPON79788108 commented:

Gyakie nor dey do music but she is the music herh

