Video footage of Meghan Markle and Prince William greeting the public outside Windsor Castle has been circulating online

The much-loved couple had been expressing their appreciation to public mourners in support of the family in mourning since Queen Elizabeth’s passing

In one clip, Meghan is captured in a warm embrace with a teen who had been waiting in line at the Long Walk at Windsor for over two hours

Easily one of the public’s most loved Royal Family members, Meghan Markle won over even more hearts this past weekend during her public appearance with mourners in support of the bereaved family.

This is after video footage, which has since gone viral, shows The Duchess of Sussex interacting with the public lined up outside Windsor Castle in a friendly manner as she greeted and thanked them for their support following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday, 8 September.

The Duchess of Sussex in a warm embrace with one of the mourners outside Windsor Castle two days after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Image: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

And as if that wasn’t sweet enough, Markel even hugged a teen girl waiting in line at the Long Walk at Windsor. In the clip, she is seen and heard asking the girl her name and how long she has been waiting. Markle also expresses that it means a lot to the Royal Family to have the girl there before she goes in for the iconic hug.

According to Express UK, The Duchess was chatting to the mourners who had been lining up outside the castle's gates to pay their respect to the Queen.

It was also reported that Markle handed flowers to one of the royal assistants as she crossed from one side of the Long Walk to the other before she approached the group of young girls.

The precious moment has gained a lot of love among many netizens who have expressed sheer admiration for Markle as well as her poised and humble nature despite previous controversies between her and her in-laws.

Check out the video shared on Twitter and some of the comments below:

@KatCantAnymore responded:

“This is exactly who Meghan is. I'm reading Meghan Misunderstood and this is what every person who has ever met her says. Warm, kind, polite, and beautiful.”

@FashionMaven88 commented:

“Meghan is so sweet but she definitely looks strained. In addition to feeling for her husband, she’s dealing with this hateful press. I hate that. Really need to keep her in our prayers.”

@Judyinrichmond said:

“I love how she says it means so much to the family.”

@DH666Rules replied:

“I will never understand the UK media's bias against her unless it is rooted in some bizarre bias against someone who is of mixed genetic heritage. It's not like she'll ever be Queen consort.”

@FashionandFaith wrote:

“Oh my god, she really needed that hug. You can tell. Bless that young woman for sensing that and delivering comfort and kindness. Hats off to Meghan for being so brave and for showing so much grace under fire. #WeLoveYouMeghan.”

