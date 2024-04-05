King Promise has released the official music video for his song Paris, and it has sparked excitement among fans

The video, which was shot in Paris, offers beautiful visuals and features dance moves from dancers like Dancegod Lloyd.

Many Ghanaians have praised the strides King Promise is making in the music scene, expressing how impressed they were by the video.

Ghanaian musician King Promise has finally released the official music video for his hit song, Paris. The video, which was shot in the city of Paris, has impressed many Ghanaians, who acknowledged how much work had gone into making the music video.

Ghanaian musician King Promise

The video offered stunning visuals in the heart of the city. Trendy dance moves were also included in the video, featuring renowned dancers like Dancegod Lloyd. The dancer was responsible for curating the Paris dance challenge, which became a big trend on social media.

Many Ghanaians have praised the strides he is making with his music. Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for the Paris music video. King Promise was successful with his song Terminator, and many hope Paris will be as successful as it was.

Ghanaians praise King Promise

NickCommon1 said:

#Paris is a hitz @IamKingPromise the video is also clean

Israel_Blue_ wrote :

At this point, it is safe to say that @IamKingPromise is just warming up charley . #Paris on repeat

antwidesmond9602 said:

King promise never disappoint us fans let's gather here for more views this straight banger

kojotactics commented:

this is dope, visuals , motion graphics and lyrics, well done King Promise

JtErick said:

HE NEEDS A GRAMMY FOR EVERYSONG HE MAKES.I ADMIRE HIS CONTENT SO MUCH. WE LOVE U KING PROMISE

adedejijulius9687 wrote:

I'm from Nigeria and king promise is one of Ghanaian Artist i love so much.nice song & video .

