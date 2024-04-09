Salma Munim, in a conversation with Delay on The Delay Show, expressed her interest in getting married, stating that she was tired of being alone

The actress, who is 34 years old, said she was a big fan of marriage and mentioned that she has someone she is currently seeing, but he has yet to put a ring on it

When asked about the identity of her lover, Salma kept it under wraps, noting that it was not information she wanted in the public eye

Popular Ghanaian actress Salma Munim, in an interview on The Delay Show, opened up about her personal life, revealing her desire to tie the knot. The 34-year-old actress confessed that she yearns for companionship, expressing her tiredness from being alone.

Salma expressed her admiration for the institution of marriage and hinted at the presence of a special someone in her life. However, she added that the mystery man has yet to propose.

Salma chose to keep the identity of her significant other a secret. She emphasized her desire to keep this aspect of her life away from the public eye. The actress mentioned that this was not likely to change in the future.

Salma Munim sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kojoactivity said:

That’s every 34 year woman’s wish ,it’s a good wish ,God bless you with a good o

ebenezerkissi commented:

Independent women advocate now wants to settle down, herh life,

erics5195 said:

34 years. If she had given birth at the age of 20 years by now those kids would be 23 , 24 years . It would’ve been the best but may be that particular age she wasn’t ready for children.

viviangertrude37 commented:

God will give you a husband Salma ❤

Salma Munim on her luxury lifestyle

In another story, Actress/entrepreneur Umu Salma Mumin has candidly opened up about financing her opulent celebrity lifestyle.

In an interview on The Delay Show, the actress disclosed that she is lucky with financially secure men.

The video in which she also notes that she finances her lavish lifestyle through her clothing and food businesses has erupted a storm online.

