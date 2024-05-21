An old video from 2023 in which actress Fella Makafui denied having gone under the knife to enhance her curves has surfaced on social media

This came at the back of her estranged husband revealing in a video that the actress had surgery in Nigeria and another in Turkey, which he sponsored

Many people could not believe the actress denied having done a BBL

An old video of actress and business mogul Fella Makafui denying going under the knife to enhance her body to give her a more curvy look has surfaced on social media.

The video came at the back of her husband, rapper Medikal, alleging that he paid over $25,000 for her to undergo plastic surgery in Turkey after the first one she had in Nigeria failed.

Old video of Fella Makafui denying having done plastic surgery surfaces

The video was a snippet from the interview Fella Makafui had with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on May 23, 2023.

In the old video, Zionfelix asked Fella whether she had ever enhanced her body, and she replied with a straight no.

"Ever since you've known me from 2016, I've always been like this. From YOLO, I've lost weight, I've gained weight," she said.

Probing further, Zionfelix asked whether she had heard speculations about her enhancing her backside to make it bigger. She replied by saying that she got it from her mother.

"Have you seen my mum before? When you see my mum... My mum is so endowed," she said.

She reiterated that her curves were natural, and in jest, the Ghanaian blogger sang musician MzVee's 2014 hit song Natural Girl.

Fella Makafui denied having gone under the knife to enhance her curves.

Reactions as Fella Makafui denied having done a BBL

Below are the reactions and opinions of Ghanaians after watching the video of Fella Makafui denying having gone under the knife to enhance her curves:

@JasperZiggle said:

The confidence in her lies alone

@okyereemma33 said:

As if is always possible that if your mum has bum, automatically you also have to have bum

@RyanFlo3566930 said:

MDK is a jon and Fella is a street girl . She was a hungry girl from the beginning, so let's leave their problem for them to solve. Aleviwo

@AntwiBotwe said:

I don’t understand why they all lie about the bum enhancement.

@eddiedmixo said:

Women dey eat lies on the regular

Below is the full interview of Fella Makafui on Zionfelix TV.

Fella limited her Instagram comments section amid heavy backlash

YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui limited her Instagram comments section amid her marital issues with her husband, Medikal, as netizens constantly harassed her.

Most of the negative comments directed at Fella Makafui stemmed from Medikal revealing Fella Makafui underwent cosmetic surgery despite owning Simply Snatched, a weight loss brand.

A lot of Ghanaians felt it was deceptive for the actress to undergo surgery and portray her figure as natural while selling products she claimed were responsible for her curvaceous looks.

