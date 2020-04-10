Salma Mumin’s bio: age, movies, foundation, pictures, real name
Salma Mumin is a talented Ghanaian actress and producer who rose to fame in 2009. Fans know her from The Storm, P over D, and HashTag. Besides being in the film production industry, she is also a successful entrepreneur.
Salma Mumin has been in the film and television industry for over a decade. She has excellent acting skills that have earned her fame and recognition in different parts of the world.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Abdul Mumin Umu Salma Tando
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|14th December 1989
|Age
|32 years (as of 2022)
|Place of birth
|Wa, Ghana
|Current residence
|Accra, Ghana
|Nationality
|Ghanaian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’ 7”
|Height in centimetres
|171
|Weight in pounds
|147
|Weight in kilogrammes
|53
|Body measurements in inches
|36-28-39
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Single
|Children
|1
|Alma mater
|Odokor 1 Primary School, Inssniyya Senior Secondary School, and University of Ghana
|Profession
|Actress, producer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur
|@salmamumin
Who is Salma Mumin?
Abdul Mumin Umu Salma Tando, alias Salma Mumin, is an actress, producer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She joined the industry in 2007 but came into the limelight in 2009 and is now a household name in the African movie and television scene.
How old is Salma Mumin?
The actress is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born on 14th December 1989 in Wa, Ghana, and her Zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Her ethnicity is black, and her nationality is Ghanaian.
Educational background
The actress went to Odokor 1 Primary School for basic education. She then proceeded to Inssniyya Senior Secondary School for high school studies. After graduating from high school, she joined the University of Ghana. She pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts.
Career
The actress started her career in 2007. Her first roles in the industry caught the attention of movie producers and directors, who then gave her more significant roles. In her career, the actress has worked closely with famous actors, including Majid Michael, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Nadia Buari, and Van Vicker. Some of her acting credits are listed below.
|Show/video
|Year
|Character
|Before My Eyes
|2008
|Prostitute
|Love, Lies and Murder
|2009
|Janet
|I Love Your Husband
|2009
|-
|I Love Your Husband 2
|2009
|-
|I Love Your Husband 3
|2009
|-
|Temptation
|2010
|-
|Temptation 2
|2010
|-
|The Will
|2013
|Tahsa
|The Will 2
|2013
|Tahsa
|End of the Will
|2013
|Tahsa
|End of the Will 2
|2013
|Tahsa
|Purple Rose
|2014
|Taz
|If You Were Mine
|2014
|-
|You May Kill the Bride
|2016
|Mrs. Henry
|HashTag
|2018
|Lina
|P over D
|2019
|Ailla
|Love in the Bahamas
|2019
|Chloe
|Away Bus
|2019
|Bibi
|Aloevera
|2020
|Mrs. Aloegede
|Illusions
|2021
|-
|Red Carpet
|2022
|-
|Foreigner's God
|2022
|Nkiru
|The Mystery Child
|2022
|-
|Terminus
|2022
|Mawusi
|The Storm
|2022
|Yaa Asantewaa
Besides acting, the actress runs a production company. Her company has produced movies, including No Man's Land. Her acting career has earned her fans from different parts of the world. As a result, she has a significant following on social media. She uses the platforms to connect with her audience and promote brands.
As an entrepreneur, the actress has tried her hand in multiple ventures. She previously ran a pure water business. However, it collapsed after an unscrupulous dealer conned her sales agent.
She then started an eatery called Salma Eatery, which is thriving. Moreover, she owns a fashion line called Lure by Salma. She promotes her brand on her social media platforms.
What is Salma Mumin's net worth?
The entrepreneur and actress has an estimated net worth of $1.7 million. Most of her wealth comes from acting, producing, endorsing brands, and selling clothes from her fashion line.
Who is Salma Mumin's husband?
The actress prefers to keep her private life away from the cameras. Even so, it is known she is yet to get married. She is yet to confirm whether she is single or in a relationship.
In 2020, she announced she was expectant with her first child. In 2020, she was spotted in a shop buying a few baby items for her unborn child. Details of Salma Mumin's child are scarce in the media, but she posted pictures of herself holding an adorable baby girl on social media.
Salma Mumin's audio controversy
Salma Mumin and Moesha Boduong have had long-running beef. In July 2021, Moesha's personal assistant, Samuel Nelson, leaked information that Moesha had sleepless nights after Mumin travelled to Turkey for a liposuction procedure.
Nelson claimed that Moesha paid bloggers to spread the news of the procedure. She asked him to give the details to a particular blogger who was the first person to publish the news.
In the past, Moesha and Salma were close friends. The two actresses have continuously shaded each other online since falling out.
Height and weight
The actress is 5’ 7” or 171 centimetres tall, and her weight is about 147 pounds or 63 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 36-28-39, and she has black hair and dark brown eyes.
Quick facts about Salma Mumin
- She has appeared on billboards in Ghana as a model and brand ambassador.
- She designs the clothes in her fashion line.
- She loves glamming up and enjoys wearing make-up.
- Her parents divorced when she was young, and the breakup affected her studies.
Salma Mumin is a successful actress, fashion entrepreneur, social media influencer, and producer. Her hardworking nature makes her a role model to many people in Ghana and beyond.
