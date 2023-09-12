Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win showed some fans love at the West Hills Mall

The Kumawood actor allowed some lucky fans to pick anything they wanted from the shopping mall

The only rule was that they should finish their shopping in one minute

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win was surprised when he initiated a free shopping game for his fans at the West Hills Mall.

The actor chose some lucky fans to shop at one of Ghana's most expensive and biggest mall in the Greater Accra Region.

Lil Win promised to pay whatever they picked, provided they did not break the only rule in the game.

A photo collage of Lil Win and a fan at the West Hills Mall Image credit: @officiallilwin @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The trending video has caught the attention of many as they watch on in shock to see people enjoying themselves with Lil Win's money.

Earlier, the Kumawood actor went viral for throwing money into a crowd around his car as he entered the West Hills Mall.

The video was captioned: "One-minute shopping spree ongoing at Mr Price, the first winner successfully finish her shopping.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to a lucky fan who won free shopping with Lil Win

Many people in the comments section were surprised the young lady did not seem to be in a rush, unlike the previous contestants.

orbaa_tan commented:

Free shopping and you're doing shyni shyni things hmm.

pyramid_ghana commented:

The young lady got nothing to lose so she took whatever she could.those of you saying she should have picked up more items will never be selected for programs like this .

mazitoni_01 commented:

This deserve to pay for all those items she took! Someone gave u a minute to pick what you want and you’re walking like you own de shop .

_.wundabera commented:

Omo ! Don’t give me this chance! Did she have pin under her leg? ….ah God. Like they’ll beg me !!

Lil Win discloses why he built a house for his mother before getting one for himself

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported why Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win decided to build a house for his mother first.

The comic actor said he was still renting when he built the house for his mother.

According to Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, his mother deserved that and more because she sacrificed a lot to make him who he is today.

The comedian added that he felt blessed to have provided a roof over his mother's head even though he was still renting.

Source: YEN.com.gh