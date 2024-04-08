Kuami Eugene has made his first video since his release from the hospital after his tragic accident weeks ago

The musician jammed to his newly released song Canopy, while wearing an arm brace and fans were happy to see him doing well

The musician who crashed his Rnage Rover while driving at night, broke his arm and was admitted at the hospital

Popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has made his first video since his unfortunate accident weeks ago, much to the delight of his fans.

The video showed Kuami Eugene jamming to his newly released song Canopy. Despite being in an arm brace, the musician energetically grooved to the music which he released from his hospital bed.

Eugene’s accident, which occurred during a late-night drive, resulted in a broken arm and led to his admission to the hospital. The incident, involving his Range Rover, had Ghanaians concerned as they wished for the musician's wellbeing. However, the star’s new video has reassured fans that he is recuperating well.

In the video's comments section, fans poured in their support for Eugene and were happy to see him doing well despite the tragic incident.

Kuami Eugene excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sarah Agyapong said:

I always bless God for your life my brother.May his grace always be sufficient .# canopy

eugene E-7 commented:

MA GUY IS RECOVERYING SO QUICK. WE THANK GOD FOR YOUR FAST HEALING WE LOVE❤️YOU DEEP BIG BOSS

Jnr_Sexysaid:

may God continue to bless you with uncountable blessings

Twitch said:

Thank God for your life buh please to be frank the hairstyle is a no no for me

Ayam Nkansah wrote:

Can’t wait to tell my kids in 50years time how creative and talented you’re.

