Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited Yolo star John Peasah at his residence after the actor announced that he was battling a terminal illness, Demyelination and was in dire need of financial aid

The family of the seasoned actor welcomed the Vice President, and a video of his visit has gone viral on social media

The video has sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a visit to Yolo star John Peasah, who is well known as Drogba, after the actor announced that he had been battling with a terminal illness known as Demyelination.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira and John Peasah in photos. Image Credit: @sbawumia and @johnpeasah

Source: Instagram

Veep Bawumia visits John Peasah at his residence

on social media showed the Vice President being welcomed by the family of John Peasah.

The seasoned actor was seen in a vulnerable state as he was recorded seated on the couch in the living room.

was there with other Ghanaian politicians to wish Drogba well and to provide him with assistance.

Below is a video of Vice President Bawumia visiting Yolo star John Peasah at his residence.

Reactions as Dr Bawumia visited Drogba

Below are the thoughts of some Ghanaians as the video of Dr Bawumia visiting the residence of John Peasah, aka Drogba, went viral.

@RahWalid said:

everyone was a fan of yolo when it came out, don’t be surprised if he watched it.

@EiiB333lllliiii said:

He’s rich enough to cover John’s hospital bills. I hope he does that, cos that’s more important. If he doesn’t, then that’s very questionable.

@MbabilaM said:

I wish him a speedy recovery ❤️‍

@Awortiango48 said:

During Ramadan, Muslims help the needy, not only that.

@kaymelo__ said:

We love to see this. No matter how corrupt the country is❤️

Drogba's sister bursts into tears as she talks about the YOLO star's condition

YEN.com.gh reported that the news of young Ghanaian actor Drogba's deteriorating health condition put many netizens in shock.

After battling the demyelinating disease for nearly three years, the actor finally appealed to the public for support.

His sister opened up on how things have been for the actor since his diagnosis.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh