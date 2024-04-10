2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Tung-Teiya Dahamani shared her version of the Esther challenge on her social media pages

The beauty queen used old pictures for the part that talked about her being broke and gorgeous new pictures for when she became well to do

Many people in the comments talked about how far she had come

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Tung-Teiya Dahamani joined the Esther challenge and this got many people admiring how far she had come in life.

2022 GMB winner Queen Teiya in photos. Image Credit: @thequeenteiya

Source: Instagram

Tung-Teiya Dahamani did the Esther challenge

The beauty queen shared beautiful pictures from before she joined TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful in 2022 and emerged the winner.

Queen Teiya, as she is affectionately called, looked much skinnier in her old pictures, but int he recent ones, she looks more curvier and thicker.

Also the way she applies makeup to her face has improved as well as her fashion style.

Below is Queen Teiya's video to the Esther challenge.

Reactions to the video of Tung-Teiya Dahamani doing the Esther challenge

The video showing the before and after pictures of Queen Teiya after she got money left many people speechless. They talked about how beautiful she looked even after her transformation over the year.

Below are the reactions from fans:

__phylis said:

This your black and broke is not giving black and broke o my sister but we love to see growth ❤

bella__starmodel said:

this is transformation now imagine when the billions come❤️

the_miss_sandy_ said:

My queen your growth has been beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️Keep pushing .We love to see you reach higher heights.

mizbaw__official said:

Esther wasn’t even broke and blackthe throwback pics be looking like some peoples current ‍♂️

oliverklothing said:

Establish in Dagbani is Esta-vealpam

kweisonchris said:

This one is real Esterblishment ❤

j.o.s.i.e_missgalaxygh_24 said:

Establish ❤️❤️. You've been cute since

thunder_ranking_prime said:

Esther was beautiful since

Faila dances as Tung-Teiya starts jama session at her GWR cook-a-thon, video

YEN.com.gh reported that 2022 Ghana'a Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Tung-Teiya shared videos of how she uplifted the spirits of supporters at Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon in Tamale.

Videos of her chanting with supporters as Faila danced in her glass cubicle melted many hearts on social media.

Many people applauded Tung-Teiya as they advised her to join the jama group for the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh