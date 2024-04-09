Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin made a bold fashion statement on the Delay Show with her classy outfit

The hardworking woman who always travels in business class styled her look with a beautiful Versace shoes

Some social media users have praised Salma Mumin for her consistency regarding her sartorial choices

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin continues to trend after her shocking revelations on the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Salma Mumin chose to wear a stunning outfit from ready-to-wear instead of marketing new designs from her thriving clothing brand.

Salma Mumin looks gorgeous in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @salmamumin.

She looked gorgeous in a stylish red corporate dress with a belt, side pockets, and two rose flower appliques to make her stand out.

The food entrepreneur wore an expensive 360 frontal lace ponytail and perfect makeup with perfect brown shoes to complete her look.

Salma Mumin styled her look with a yellow bag that cost four hundred cedis and yellow Versace shoes.

Check out the photos below;

The host of Delay Show looks fabulous in a glittering jumpsuit

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso looked incredible in a glittering long-sleeve jumpsuit and shoulder-lever blunt-cut hairstyle to complete her look.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below;

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's outfit she wore as a guest on the Delay Show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

4evasandy_shero stated:

Sister Salma you have arrived my sneakers ooh eiiiii

miz_esi_turkson stated:

U work hard and there’s no doubt about it Enjoy

devon123s stated:

You’ve really showed you’re such a respected person

obaapa_ama_yelnash stated:

Dagarti to the whole wiase . Ngmen na maal fo(God bless you in Dagari)✌

angme_irene stated:

What a bold statement, I love every bit of it❤️

Adelgoldie stated:

So beautiful

oya_james stated:

Nice dress ❤

4evasandy_shero stated:

She knows how to dress come on

sweet_yaa123 stated:

Always looking beautiful

