The first daughter of Ghanaian broadcaster, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has become the talk of town after a video of her modeling surfaced online.

In a video making rounds on social media, Afua Agyeiwaa Owusuwaa Aduonum walked majestically on a runway, exhibiting her modeling prowess.

Afua Asantewaa's daughter walks majestically in viral mood (Photo credit: @Afua Asantewaa Singathon)

The pretty young lady exuded confidence in every step she took. Her slender body also looked perfect in the dress she wore.

The video has since gone viral, with 78,900 likes and 584 comments.

Netizens drool over video of Afua Asantewaa's daughter modelling

Netizens, who saw the video, were amazed at the level of elegance and confidence displayed by the young lady.

They took to the comment session to commend her.

@Baby gurl wrote:

"I can’t even wear heels to save my life."

@Nana Akua Odei wrote:

"This girl will represent Ghana at Miss Universe one day."

@Benita Owusu wrote:

"A true definition of a future #Miss Malaika Gh#"

@Aladycalled_efya wrote:

"Etruwaaaa, you're good at it, girlllll! This is fire! I'm excited about your future already!"

@Esebaby wrote:

"In the next 5 years, this girl will put Ghana on the globe."

@Nana Fauchiewaa wrote:

"Perfect Efua kitiwaa."

@Sikaba wrote:

"Mum’s twiny"

