A UK-based Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express joy over acquiring her first car

The lady, known on her socials as Obaapa Milly, shared videos of herself walking to sit in the car

Netizens have shared varied opinions on the video, with some claiming she bought the car on credit

A beautiful Ghanaian lady, based in the UK, has received massive applause online after acquiring her first car.

This was after the young lady, a health worker in the UK, took to her TikTok page to celebrate buying a brand-new white Range Rover.

The lady, known on her socials as Obaapa Milly, shared separate videos of herself on her TikTok page, @mill410, walking to sit in her new car.

Obaapa Milly showcasing her first car. Photo credit: mill410/TikTok

Although yet to be confirmed, the lady's car looks like the 2023 Range Rover Velar, which costs between $56,509 and $75,243.(GH₵755,351.28 and GH₵1,005,767.16).

In one of the videos, Obaapa Milly is captured booging to Kuame Eugene's new hit song Canopy while flaunting the keys and documents of her new ride.

The video, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, had raked in over 1k likes and 138 comments.

Netizens react to the video

Some netizens who came across Obaapa Milly's videos shared different opinions.

Agyengo_Trends commented:

Congratulations. Is it on credit?

Prince_Kaey replied:

Is it your name that is written on the documents

YƐBƐDANƐ AGY commented:

Asem Ben koraa nie ppl can’t live private life anymore

Obaapa milly replied:

Always be happy for people wai bro

Love from Bangladesh said:

Jubilations over a loan you e been approved for Madam, it’s just a loan wai

Tee Eye replied:

but what is ur problem weather credit of not are u the one buying the fuel of paying insurance... maame flex them nice dance

Lady Relocates to UK, Gets Her 1st Car, Laughs & Rejoices Over Japa Blessing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a hardworking Ghanaian lady, based in the UK, bought her first car for £1,500 (GH¢21,493) after relocating abroad for a better future.

The lady could not hide her excitement as she signed all the necessary car documents before driving her ride home.

Many social media users who came across the video congratulated the young lady and tapped into her blessing.

