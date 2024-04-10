Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has taken over our television screens with her custom-made dress each weekend

The 46-year-old style influencer was photographed in a locally designed two-piece outfit over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit and hairstyle trending on Instagram

Ghanaian television presenter Nana Ama McBrown has turned the Onua Showtime program into a mini fashion show where she models in new clothing every Friday and Sunday evening.

The Kumawood star has only repeated her outfit once on the show, and fashionistas always look forward to her new designs.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

To kickstart the month of April 2024, Nana Ama McBrown wore a colourful three-quarter sleeve top and matching white pants.

Nana Ama McBrown opted for a simple centre-parted ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with emerald green earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks impeccable in a pink dress

Nana Ama McBrown wore a pink dress with a collar as she officially unveiled her business, Kids Lounge by McBrown, at East Legon.

She wore a beautiful Fulani hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup while accessorizing her look with a gold jewellery set.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Royalballetdanceademy stated:

The Lady boss is always on point ❤❤❤

sparkling___stones stated:

My beautiful Big Sis

Albyablord stated:

Ama papabi

mrsankamah_ stated:

sweet Ama .. noko CLASSSY❤️

awuraabenaquayson stated:

Beautiful

sparkles_himself_ stated:

My pride @iamamamcbrown ❤️

awuraabenaquayson stated:

Beautiful

Millyblinksmilly stated:

gorgeous brim

Otismadaline stated:

Empress

a.b_c0llections stated:

Pretty bea

dadziel1 stated:

It always looking epic

Akosuadepankd stated:

Always proud of u, Mom

Ernestkasare stated:

Looking hot, baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

empress_gifty stated:

Noko beautiful

Pricelessakuawonder stated:

Beautiful Brim chairwoman

Gabinothebest._ stated:

Mother Ghana

ferdie_8822 stated:

beautiful

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Splendid In A Glittering Lace Black Jumpsuit Contrast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who shared another gorgeous ensemble created by a leading female designer.

The Onua Showtime host looked put together in a gorgeous jumpsuit and hairdo. The top style influencer and her crew have received praise from some social media users for consistently introducing fresh looks.

Source: YEN.com.gh