Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is currently in a booth at the Akwaaba village with her Singathon in session

Her daughter was seen in town in high spirits and with smiles supporting the Sing-a-thon attempt

Netizens were marvelled at the beauty and striking resemblance shared by the mother and daughter

Ghanaian media personality and events planner, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is on course to become a new Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon.

Her attempt has now entered into Day 6, having clocked in 120 hours and soaring on to set a personal best.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, The record holder-to-be's daughter was seen speaking about her mother's attempt for the first time.

Afua Asantewaa's daughter speaks for the first time Photo source: Instagram/RichmondQuamiJr

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's daughter cheers her mother on

According to Afua Asantewaa's daughter who gave her name as Afua Agyeiwaa Owusuwaa Aduonum, her mum's GWR attempt makes her feel good.

The young prodigy was randomly seen in town by a journalist, Richmond Quami Jr who recorded the video.

Afua Agyeiwaa was given the chance to send her well wishes to the hardworking mother who is now on her sixth day.

"What she's doing is great. She should keep on doing it. It will help her," the young daughter of Afua Asantewaa said as she cheered her mum on.

Netizens stunned by Afua Agyeiwaa's beauty and brilliance

YEn.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they commented on the video of Acua Asantewaa's daughter.

shidalove_1.0 wrote:

She is naturally beautiful

kojo_fosu94 said:

What a striking resemblance

princess_maame_esi observed:

Mum’s photocopy dilect

bra_kwabra suggested:

They should groom her well, I see international model in the making!

iam_jaysonjay exclaimed:

Photocopy paa

sagat_anita remarked:

Pretty future model

Afua Asantewaa's husband cheers her on

Earlier, YEN.comgh reporters about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's supportive husband who has barely caught any sleep since the attempt started.

The husband, Kofi Aduonum cheered her remarkable wife on saying she had fought a good fight and surprised her with a bouquet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh