Amanda Agyapong, the daughter of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, who works at Google's Headquarters, is returning to school.

Amanda, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), one of the most prestigious (Ivy League) universities in the US, is returning for her Master's Degree.

Amanda Agyapong is studying for an MBA and MA

She announced her new academic journey with a video on her Instagram, revealing she was doing a double Master's.

She said she will study for a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from UPenn's Wharton Business School and a Master of Arts (MA) in International Studies.

All things being equal, Amanda is expect to complete her studies in 2026.

The video showed her journey from graduating with her Bachelor's degree in 2019 to working at Google and then returning to UPenn for her Master's.

"2 of the best days of my life, 1. Getting into Penn the first time and 2. Getting an internship at Google, add yesterday as 3. Getting into Penn again. This time for my MBA and MA in International Studies. Let’s run it back #whartonbound #wharton2026," Amanda's caption read.

Congratulations pour in for Ken Agyapong's daughter

The video has sparked reactions among Amanda's followers. Many congratulated her.

c.b.3 said:

Such an inspiration and leader to us all❤️ Congratulations Amanda! Go get itttt

adanorelle said:

Congratulations baby girl!!!! I’m so proud of the star you are. Welcome to the Wharton family!!!!

esther_adeyemi said:

My bestie is a literal genius. Soooooooooooooo proud of youuuu

wilgloryy said:

CONGRATULATIONS!!! Double Ivy icon!! @whartonschool is better because OF YOU. Not the other way around !!!

Amanda Agyapong reveals the greatest gifts from her father Ken Agyapong

Meanwhile, Amanda recently revealed on TikTok that the two greatest gifts her father has given her are education and shelter.

She acknowledged the privilege of living rent-free in her father's home in New Jersey since 2019, allowing her to save money,

Amanda expressed gratitude for the opportunity to focus on her education and financial well-being during the pandemic.

