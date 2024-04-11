A video of a young Ghanaian girl performing with Kuami Eugene has gone viral

In the TikTok video, the lady who was overjoyed to see the musician sang along to the lyrics of his banger with Adina, "Killing Me Softly"

Netizens who thronged the comment session were amazed at the young girl's talent

A young Ghanaian girl has left netizens in awe after a video of her performing with Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene popped up.

In the video making rounds on social media, the fan of the "Angela" hitmaker, jumped on stage very excited and hugged him.

Young girl passionately sings along lyrics of Kuami Eugene and Adina's hit song (Photo credit: @Kelquart)

Source: TikTok

She was then handed over a microphone to sing with Kuami Eugene. She sang melodiously along to the lyrics of Adina and the Rockstar's hit song "Killing Me Softly"

Her soothing voice left many people in the audience stunned.

Watch the video below:

Netizens drool over talented young girl's performance with Kuami Eugene

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the young lady's talent. They took to the comment session to laud her.

@July for Me wrote:

"Aww y am I so happy seeing this."

@Dark and Black wrote:

"Omo, make her calm down, eno be worship."

@Akua Links wrote:

"The feeling when u finally meet ur celeb."

@Sampson Denovas wrote:

"It's was too emotional."

@Hajia Beauty wrote:

"She very good wowwww. I just feel happy for her good luck bby girl."

@Abiaba wrote:

"She has the talent, help her."

@Robert Mensah Tamakloe wrote:

"I love this."

Kuami Eugene holds victory party with Kidi, Adina, Sista Afia, Keche, others

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a victory party Kuami Eugene held with Kidi, Adina, Sista Afia, Keche, and other musicians.

The Obiaa To hitmaker was named Artiste of the Year at the 21st edition of VGMA held on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Kuami Eugene's win came as a surprise to many as Sarkodie and Kofi Kinaata had been considered hot favourites to pick the award.

Following his win, Kuami Eugene and his record label, Lynx Entertainment which is owned by Richie Mensah, held a party in celebration.

Source: YEN.com.gh