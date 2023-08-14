Ghanaian singer King Promise's Terminator hit song was played inside the dressing room of FC Barcelona

A video of the players walking into the room with the speakers playing the song has excited many Ghanaians

Many people wondered why King Promise was not tagged in the post, while others hailed him in the comment section

Ghanaian musician King Promise's viral song Terminator was being played inside the dressing room of FC Barcelona.

A video has emerged on social media as Ghanaians shared their thoughts on it.

Photos from the FC Barcelona dressing room. Image Credit: @laliga

Source: Instagram

King Promise's Terminator song played inside the FC Barcelona dressing room

A video of King Promise's Terminator was played inside the dressing room of a Spanish football club, FC Barcelona.

The players were seen walking into the dressing room in a sad mood in the video.

This comes after the team lost in a nip-and-tuck game with fellow Spanish team Getafe in the Spanish league La Liga. The game ended in a 0-0.

Below are videos of King Promise's Terminator song being played in the dressing room of FC Barcelona.

Ghanaians react as King Promise's song Terminator is played in the FC Barcelona dressing room

Many Ghanaians were unhappy that King Promise was not tagged in the post.

However, many people were excited that a Ghanaian song was being played abroad.

bra_bozen said:

Please tag him small wai

sethowusu_alves remarked:

The biggest Artists in Ghana now KP. Last month, Liverpool players played Kelvyn Boy Down Flat in their Gym centre.

mandela_bossman said:

It’s because FC Barcelona are sponsored by Spotify so that’s how it’s should be or go

kofihart stated:

This is huge. Big ups to king P

moni_god_10 remarked:

Yh Spotify doing a great job in promoting the musicians

allowkashout6 stated:

The owner of the song wasn't tagged

ghananews_1 said:

Good music sells

