Joel Atinga has climaxed his Guinness World Record grilling marathon after 90 hours and 30 minutes

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) he expressed his profound appreciation to Ghanaians for the love and support

Netizens who saw the post commended him for the attempt to break an existing record and set a new one

Ghana's Joel Nsobila Atinga has ended his khebab grilling marathon after five days of embarking on the journey.

The young man spent 90 hours and 30 seconds in an attempt to dethrone Jan Greef, who set the record in 2014.

Scenes from the Legon City Mall during Atinga's khebab-a-thon Facebok/Gasconysfocal, Facebook/YENcomgh, Facebook/JoelAtinga Source: Facebook

Source: Twitter

Atinga began the journey on April 11, 2024, and ended it on April 15, 2024. His attempt caught the attention of many Ghanaians and foreigners who wanted to have a bite of his khebab.

Some celebrities and influencers like Kalyjay, Dancegod Lloyd, Kojo Junior, Quamina MP, among others all passed through to support him.

Taking to X(formerly Twitter) to break the news, he thanked Ghanaians for their support:

"90 hours and 30 mins, done and dusted. Thank you, Ghana," he wrote.

See post below:

Netizens laud Joel

Netizens who saw the post lauded Joel for the successful completion of the marathon.

@M.G wrote:

"Congrats Joel."

@Nathaniel Okyere wrote:

"Add more days."

@Jarloti

"Congratulations Atinga. May this record-breaking attempt open more doors for you."

Before commencing the marathon, Atinga opened up about what motivated him to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest khebab grilling marathon.

The young man from the Northern region said his attempt was a mission to address the stereotype and stigma around the business of selling khebab.

Ghanaian man fights for a bite at Atinga's khebab-a-thon

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on the atmosphere at the Legon City Mall during the khebab-a-thon.

A video of some guests who couldn't wait to get a bite of the first set of khebab at Atinga's grilling marathon popped up.

In the video, many Ghanaians were spotted in a queue waiting for their turn to have a bite of the young man's delicacy.

Others were also "fighting" to get their share of the meat.

Source: YEN.com.gh