A record attempt for the longest barbecue marathon by an individual has commenced, with many going to the venue to offer their support

The Ghanaian grill cook, Joel Nsobila Atinga, is hoping to dethrone Jan Greef, who set the record in 2014

News of Joel Atinga's record attempt has generated a lot of interest, with many people wishing him the best of luck

Ghanaian grill cook Joel Nsobila Atinga is trending after he commenced his record attempt to break the current Guinness World Record (GWR) for the Longest Barbecue Marathon by an individual.

Joel Atinga is expected to grill for 90 hours in his bid to etch his name into the Guinness Book of Records.

Joel Atinga starts khebab-a-thon Photo credit: @atinga_joel, @evans_adu1, @IndosTv/X

He is attempting to dethrone US citizen Jan Greff, who set the record on April 27, 2014, after grilling for 80 hours.

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on X show that the marathon, which commenced at the Legon City Mall on April 11, 2024, has been widely patronized, as many people thronged the venue to offer support.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment some Ghanaians lined up in a queue, anxiously waiting to enjoy Atinga's grilled meat.

At the time of writing the report, a post on @atinga_joel's X page announcing that his record attempt had begun had raked in over 100,000 views and 50 comments.

His record attempt has now surpassed the 20-hour mark.

Ghanaians commend Joel Atinga

Social media users who commented on the post wished Joel Atinga the best of luck, with many also wanting to find the venue of the ongoing barbecue marathon.

@Lesskay_1 indicated:

Atinga b3 we atinga n3

@korku_bright indicated:

All the best ma guy!!!

@thesewingteach1 added:

Wishing you all the best

@VorPets4real indicated:

Charlie we dey beg do am well ooh. Make meat no just go waste

@Deborah_Scombel reacted:

They should have a chimney or an outlet for all the smoke! You guys can’t be boxed up in the cage!

Source: YEN.com.gh