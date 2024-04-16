Lil Win, in a video he shared on Instagram, wept as he thanked Ghanaians for their wishes on his birthday

The emotional actor, who turned 37 on April 15, 2024, was grateful to those who poured in their birthday wishes and prayed for God's blessing on their lives

The actor also thanked fans for supporting his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, which he is set to premiere soon

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win, in a video he shared on Instagram, was seen shedding tears of joy as he expressed his gratitude to his fans and fellow Ghanaians for their numerous birthday wishes. The actor, who turned 37 on April 15, 2024, was visibly moved by the love and support he received on his special day.

Lil Win prayed for those who wished him well and asked for God's divine blessing upon their lives.

In addition to thanking his fans for their birthday wishes, Lil Win also expressed his gratitude for the support he has received for his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The actor, who has been tirelessly promoting the film, is set to premiere it soon. He mentioned that the movie will be premiered in Accra, Kumasi and Sunyani.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rocksonjalloo said:

You are forever and ever blessed Even myself I cry on my birthday nothing wrong with it

usmannurud commented:

Happy birthday to you and more happiness to be returned

sarabel488 reacted:

Today’s your birthday lengend oo crying yi ehhh

adotk_gh commented:

Who else was disappointed at the ending note

bongoideas reacted:

Setting a camera to cry? My friend, why?

thisyenu said:

Oh wezzy... Don't cry wai, everything will be fine. Happy birthday

Lil Win's wife surprises him

In another story, Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, surprised him with a birthday cake and an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth GH¢16,000.

Maame Serwaa also added a note expressing how much she cared about her husband and wished him a happy birthday.

The actor's wife, who is currently in the US, sent the present through a friend, who delivered the package to the actor in his office.

