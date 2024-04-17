Code Micky, in a hilarious video, fired the organisers of the Ghana Music Awards for not nominating his song Momo Yaa

Popular content creator and YouTuber Code Micky has humorously expressed his dissatisfaction with the organisers of the Ghana Music Awards after his song, Momo Yaa, was not nominated for an award at the upcoming award show.

In a video that has since gone viral, Code Micky playfully chastised the award organisers. He argued that his song, Momo Yaa, was a conscious song that deserved recognition. He stated that he thought he was going to be nominated for Song Writer Of The Year or any other category.

The video, which was shared on the content creator's social media pages, had Ghanaians teasing him that Momo Yaa was not a song worth nominating for an award. It is worth noting that Code Micky made the video for fun and content purposes.

Code Micky gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kŵämêñå mç said:

lol imagine say u bi the president of vgma, will u have nominated this song??

Joey reacted:

They don’t know which genre your song fits in that’s why, code.

osixshella commented:

Ei your song no Dey move TGMA make dem nominate you coz the owner name be Yaa

@Lowkeyreacted:

Code is the only person playing this song ooo

ROBERTOsaid:

You yourself how many times have you listen to this song

Amerado complains about nominations

In another story, Amerado lamented about his song Kwaku Ananse not being nominated for the Ghana Music Awards, set to take place in June.

Taking to his X page, the rapper shared his displeasure about the song not getting nominated and asked for an explanation from the award organisers.

Kwaku Ananse was one of the biggest songs in Ghana in 2023, enjoying massive airplay across the length and breadth of the country.

