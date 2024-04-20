Safo Newman: Singer Performs Viral Akokoa Song At Twinsdntbeg Art Exhibition, Impresses Netizens
- Ghanaian singer Safo Newman stepped into the spotlight to entertain guests at the Twinsdntbeg Art Exhibition on Friday, April 19
- He delighted the event attendees with his viral Akokoa track at the Country Club in Trasacco Valley in Accra
- Netizens couldn't help but take notice of Safo Newman's improved fashion sense, as many complimented his look and performance
Rising singer Safo Newman took over the floor to entertain guests during the art exhibition of celebrated Ghanaian twin photographers Twinsdntbeg.
The Ghanaian artiste, who also teaches, rose to the limelight following the release of his viral track, Akokoa.
Safo Newman delighted art enthusiasts with the emotional tune at the exhibition at the Country Club in Trasacco Valley in Accra on Friday, April 19.
The singer's improved confidence and fashion sense were captured in a video posted to Instagram.
Safo Newman earns compliments
At the time of this publication, the video of Safo Newman's performance had been viewed more than 4,000 times. Netizens admired his sense of style and performance.
Nanaop_gh complimented Safo Newman:
Akokoa afa ne ho.
Bilynton indicated:
Let's push him.
Tony.ogazy commented:
Now my guy is looking good.
Yaaqueen25 observed:
He looks good.
Trishawhyte91 indicated:
He should stop the sign-making and just sing.
Khally said:
Awww still naa akokoa hometi .
This is how Sarkodie started and made it @safonewman don’t give up buh take criticism ask positive things
All the way up.
Reactions on X as Safo Newman drops a new song titled March Past
In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Safo Newman set the internet buzzing after he released an Independence Day song titled March Past on Wednesday, March 6.
The singer highlighted tribalism, greed, and other socio-economic challenges plaguing Ghana, preventing it from reaching its full potential. With intense passion, Safo Newman reiterated that Ghana was the first to attain independence in sub-Saharan Africa but has yet to achieve true freedom.
Newman lamented the corruption of politicians and businesspeople who overprice their goods and services to make extra profits at the expense of the suffering masses.
