Famous Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng pulled a large crowd to the Accra Mall Ghud Park, where the maiden edition of Porials Pitch was held

This resulted in heavy vehicular traffic around the area as thousands of people thronged the venue to shop

Many people took to social media to hail Miss Boateng and applaud her for her hard work

Famous Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng held the maiden edition of her sales event, known as Porials Pitch, on Saturday, April 20, 2022, at the Accra Mall Ghud Park.

Dulcie Boatneg's maiden edition of Poriaks Pitch becomes a success

Videos from the event showed a large crowd at the venue shopping for items and having a good time. Later on that night, guest artists such as Olivetheboy and others turned the venue into a concert as they entertained ravers with their hit songs.

According to social media users, there was unusually heavy vehicular traffic on the Fiesta Royale N1— Accra Mall — Motorway, and this was due to many people who thronged the Porials Pitch venue.

Sources also indicated that the 27-year-old Ghanaian Snapchat Influencer drew thousands of patrons for the maiden edition, which would eventually turn into an annual event

The major shopping event featured great deals on a wide range of products from various Ghanaian and Nigerian brands, also known as Porials.

Below is a video showing a large crowd at Dulcie Boateng's Porials Pitch event.

Reactions to Dulcie Boateng's Porials Pitch maiden event

Below are the incredible reviews of the maiden edition of Dulcie's Porials Pitch event:

@os_kayy said:

Dulcie really did great with the Porials Pitch event . My question now is why are people comparing something which was more like a trade fair artists demma concert?

@MissEnny11 said:

I must confess Porials Pitch organized by Dulcie was beyond expectations. Woow, great move!!! The girl is smart and has the numbers!!!! Working hard indeed.

@CuntessLady said:

Going to Porials Pitch made me realize that although I rated Dulcie but this girl is whoever the f*ck she think she is tbhhhh. So inspiring to see a woman pull this off.

@theway1714 said:

Something Shatta Wale and Stoneboy and Black Sherif struggle to achieve kudos to her.

@Sir_Jay_ said:

Lol dulcie's contact list is crazy once you hit her up she will save your number and market her products on her status she is open and friendly as well not surprised she pulls crowd.

@Harmony_973 said:

Aah; I passed there this afternoon: the traffic jam was crazy but didn’t even know this was happening eeiii.

