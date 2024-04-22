Ghanaian socialite Nana Mitch, of Mitch Brothers fame, was arrested at the maiden edition of Dulcie Boateng's Porials Pitch

Nana Mitch was arrested as part of 13 people during the sales fair, which was organised by the Snapchat influencer at the Accra Mall

According to reports, Nana Mitch was picked up in the raid on suspicions that he was selling products which had not been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

Nana Mitch, one-half of the Mitch Brothers, Ghana's popular socialite twins, has landed in trouble with the law.

Nana Micth, known in Padmond Annor Senior, was arrested over the weekend during the Porials Pitch, an event organised by Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng.

Nana Mitch was arrested at Dulcie's Porials Pitch Photo source: @nanamitch, @olelesalvador

Source: Twitter

FDA, others raid Dulcie Boateng's Porials Pitch

The sales exhibition at the Accra Mall on Saturday, April 20, 2023, attracted a massive crowd of Ghanaians eager to purchase various products. However, police disrupted the event, leading to the arrest of Nana Mitch and several others.

According to Ameyaw Debrah, the arrests followed a raid conducted by investigative journalist Akwasi Koranteng, accompanied by officials from the Pharmacy Council, Ghana (PCG), and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA). The raid aimed to assess the legality and safety of the products being sold at the exhibition.

Nana Mitch was reportedly selling "S:13 by MB," a lip gloss suspected to have been imported from China without the necessary approval from the FDA.

Olele Salvador shares photo of Nana Mitch in custody

Media personality Olele Salvador shared a photo of Nana Mitch in a van after his arrest. In the company of others, he looked sad and dejected.

A total of 13 individuals were apprehended at the event for selling unapproved products. They were subsequently granted bail pending further investigations by the authorities.

Asantewaa shakes body at Dulcie Boateng's Pitch Porial

Meanwhile, the famous TikTok star, Asantewaa, caused a stir on social media when a video of her shaking her backside at Dulcie Boteng's event surfaced

The video got many people wondering when Asantewaa gave birth since she had not announced it, others also talked about her dance moves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh